Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,135 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXPI stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.18. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

