Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

