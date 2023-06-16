Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $220.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.