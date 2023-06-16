Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Up 54.6% in May

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 142,200 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.60). Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 246.82% and a negative net margin of 303.49%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.
