Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Up 54.6% in May

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 142,200 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.60). Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 246.82% and a negative net margin of 303.49%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 72.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 175,724 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 2,967.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 477.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 155,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

