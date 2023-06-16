GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

