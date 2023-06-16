Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

GWAV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 12,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,434. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 102.40% and a negative return on equity of 374.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

