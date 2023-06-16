Growth for Good Acquisition (NASDAQ:GFGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 13,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 143,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Growth for Good Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 654,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.