GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.46.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 53.82%.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
