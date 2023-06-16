GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.46.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 53.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

