Halma’s (HLMA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,295 ($28.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

Halma Price Performance

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,328 ($29.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The company has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,945.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,357.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,216.43.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

