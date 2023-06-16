Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

HSNGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

