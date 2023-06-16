Head to Head Comparison: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) vs. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and American Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $9.32 billion 1.98 $1.06 billion $1.26 23.16 American Electric Power $19.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Electric Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 8.99% 9.97% 2.49% American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.3% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CenterPoint Energy and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus target price of $32.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.19%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats American Electric Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment engages in the intrastate natural gas sales, natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas; permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies; and provision of home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas through a third party. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 2,534,730 metered customers; owned 349 substations with transformer capacity of 78,956 megavolt amperes; and owned and operated 217 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

