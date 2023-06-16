Head to Head Comparison: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Selectis Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.49 billion 8.10 $653.61 million $5.62 20.12 Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.50 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.48

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 41.27% 12.09% 6.55% Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and Selectis Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $128.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

