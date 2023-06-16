Head to Head Comparison: Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) and Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics and Disc Medicine Opco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Disc Medicine Opco 0 0 9 1 3.10

Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 114.88%. Disc Medicine Opco has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Disc Medicine Opco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -1,359.22% -39.05% -35.16% Disc Medicine Opco N/A -38.49% -36.03%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Disc Medicine Opco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disc Medicine Opco has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Disc Medicine Opco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Disc Medicine Opco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $9.69 million 135.90 -$123.32 million ($2.86) -7.78 Disc Medicine Opco N/A N/A -$46.83 million N/A N/A

Disc Medicine Opco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pliant Therapeutics.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Disc Medicine Opco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Disc Medicine, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

