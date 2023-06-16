Head to Head Contrast: Revvity (RVTY) & Its Peers

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Revvity to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revvity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion $569.18 million 15.32 Revvity Competitors $1.13 billion -$234.91 million -35.40

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 9.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Revvity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 196 1131 1732 62 2.53

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Revvity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -298.81% -224.28% -17.23%

Risk and Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revvity beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

