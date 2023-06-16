Head-To-Head Survey: Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Rating) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Imaging and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Medical Imaging alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -57.79% -12.46% -4.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.12 Inotiv $547.66 million 0.24 -$337.02 million ($13.49) -0.38

This table compares Medical Imaging and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medical Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medical Imaging and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inotiv has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 234.62%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Medical Imaging.

About Medical Imaging

(Get Rating)

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services including, computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes, general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes, nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.