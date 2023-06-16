Head-To-Head Survey: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sharing Economy International and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 1.82 -$4.15 million N/A N/A NetScout Systems $914.53 million 2.28 $59.65 million $0.81 36.19

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NetScout Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64% NetScout Systems 6.52% 5.81% 4.03%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. engages in the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its business includes Sharing Blocks, ECrent, Buddigo, 3D Discovery, AnyWorkspace, JEBE Production, and Dyeing Machines. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

