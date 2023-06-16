Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

