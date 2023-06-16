Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.