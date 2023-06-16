Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

HP opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

