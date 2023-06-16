Hermez Network Price Tops $4.75 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $173.48 million and $191,274.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00018051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,318.48 or 1.00046266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002495 BTC.

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.72542155 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,992.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

