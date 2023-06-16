Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.42

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$14.65. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$14.56, with a volume of 9,673 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HRX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
