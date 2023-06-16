Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HES. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.75.

HES opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43. Hess has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $65,437,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

