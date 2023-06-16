HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $225,335.08

HI (HI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $11.12 million and $225,335.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0040547 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $155,607.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

