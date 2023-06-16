HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.17 Million

HI (HI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $11.17 million and $265,073.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,302.49 or 1.00095774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0040547 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $155,607.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

