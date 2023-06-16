Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

