Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and $9.64 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.94419201 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $9,582,184.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

