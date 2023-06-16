Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 53.5% in May

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HGTXU remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Friday. 62,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,801. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

