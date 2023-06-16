Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 4,875,000 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $12,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,490,736 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of HUMA opened at $3.35 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 178,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 96,460 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

