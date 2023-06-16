Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 13%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shot up 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 8,285,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,878,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 14.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $524.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

