Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Down 40.5% in May

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Innovative International Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $390,720,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOAC remained flat at $10.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

