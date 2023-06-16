Insider Buying: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CEO Acquires 2,650 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,785.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flux Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 25,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 68.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

