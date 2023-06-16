Insider Buying: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Buys $253,575.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genesco Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE GCO opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

