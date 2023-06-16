Insider Buying: H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Insider Acquires £66,600 in Stock

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($83,333.33).

H&T Group Stock Performance

LON:HAT opened at GBX 435 ($5.44) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 452.34. H&T Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311.32 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £191.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.