Insider Buying: Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Acquires 3,348 Shares of Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) insider Lance Jenkins acquired 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,074.80 ($11,537.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

