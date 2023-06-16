Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sells 6,817 Shares of Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CEVA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 227,293 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 493,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

