Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sells 6,817 Shares of Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CEVA Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $39.20.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CEVA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
