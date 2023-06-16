Insider Selling: DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 4,278,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,694. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in DMC Global by 564.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DMC Global by 339.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DMC Global by 25.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

