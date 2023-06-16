Insider Selling: DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DMC Global Stock Performance
Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 4,278,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,694. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About DMC Global
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Read More
