Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $175,636.23 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.61 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $565.10 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FRP by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FRP by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

