Insider Selling: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $175,636.23 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FRP Stock Performance
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.61 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $565.10 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.
