Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29.

On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00.

On Monday, April 17th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

NARI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,589. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

