Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 17th, William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29.
  • On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00.
  • On Monday, April 17th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

NARI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,589. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

