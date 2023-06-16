Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $24,321.58 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $24,321.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,019,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,222,609.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $411,556.80.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LFST opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 243.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

