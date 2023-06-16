Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $24,321.58 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $24,321.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,019,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,222,609.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $411,556.80.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LFST opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 243.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
