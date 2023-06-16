Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sells $106,784.56 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Bharathi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

