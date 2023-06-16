Insider Selling: Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Director Sells $3,771,370.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mondee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at $17,512,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Mondee by 6.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth $696,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mondee in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

