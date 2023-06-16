Insider Selling: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) EVP Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NCLH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,643,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,607,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $19.77.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
