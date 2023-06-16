Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells $57,030.27 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $57,030.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00.



RGTI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.90.



Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.



A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.



Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.



