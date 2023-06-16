Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $1,529,325.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $319.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.99 and a 200-day moving average of $279.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $319.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

