Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Sells $4,382,000.00 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $24.80 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.