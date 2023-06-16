Insider Selling: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Sells $4,382,000.00 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $24.80 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.