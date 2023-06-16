Insider Selling: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) CTO Sells 65,067 Shares of Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaiah Derose-Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 2,851 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $9,978.50.

SmartRent Stock Down 0.3 %

SMRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 2,267,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

