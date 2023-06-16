Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 2,322 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $24,822.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 354,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,256. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $610.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Theravance Biopharma

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

