Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,359,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60.

UDMY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.61. 741,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

