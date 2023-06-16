Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $342,420.96 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.57 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $225.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

