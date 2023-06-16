Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $639,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 506,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,583,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,352,798 shares of company stock valued at $119,376,997. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

